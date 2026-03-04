Trump’s Full Embargo Threat Sparks Tension with Spain

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump has announced a potential U.S. trade embargo against Spain, sparked by Spain's refusal to allow U.S. military operations on its bases related to strikes on Iran. Trump expressed his dissatisfaction during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Trump criticized Spain for not meeting NATO's defense spending expectations and questioned Spain's strategic value to the U.S. The president has instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to explore cutting off trade with the European ally, prompting potential economic repercussions on both sides.

Spain, a notable exporter of olive oil and other commodities to the U.S., has expressed its commitment to free trade and international cooperation, despite Trump's threats. Experts indicate that the situation underscores heightened tensions in U.S.-Europe relations, particularly regarding defense and trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)