Trump's Controversial War Pivot: U.S. and Israel's Clash with Iran

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the involvement of U.S. forces in Israel's attack on Iran, based on his belief of an imminent Iranian strike. This contradicts earlier statements from Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding fears of Iranian retaliation to planned Israeli actions.

Criticism arose from notable conservative figures, including Matt Walsh and Megyn Kelly, who questioned the U.S.'s motives and suggested that the decision served Israeli interests over American. This criticism coincides with the Republican Party's efforts to retain control of Congress amid upcoming elections.

The White House has engaged in damage control, with Trump defending the preemptive strike without presenting evidence of the alleged Iranian threat. Meanwhile, U.S-Iran negotiations continue, with Trump officials stating Iran's persistent uranium enrichment hindered diplomatic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)