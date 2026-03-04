Chaos in the Skies: Travelers Stranded Amid Middle East Conflict

The widening conflict in the Middle East, following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, has severely disrupted air travel, leaving tens of thousands stranded. As the war continues to affect commercial flights, travelers are desperate for escape routes amidst escalating tensions.

National airspaces across the Gulf have been closed or restricted, adding complications for those seeking to leave the region. The US State Department has urged Americans to vacate more than a dozen countries, but challenges remain in securing available commercial transportation options.

Repatriation efforts are underway as nations attempt to deploy military and charter flights to rescue stranded citizens. Airspace closures have diverted flight paths, magnifying disruptions and forcing airlines to find alternative routes. Meanwhile, some wealthy individuals pay premium for charter flights to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)