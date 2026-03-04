Thane Police Invoke MCOCA in Violent Assault Case

In a significant move, Thane Police have initiated proceedings under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against four individuals. The suspects allegedly attacked a man and injured a police officer during an incident on March 1 in Kalwa East.

Authorities say that accused Swapnil Madhvani, also known as Babu Kharkataya, along with Sushil Kamble, alias Natya Bhai, and their associates Bilal and Raju, are facing serious charges after allegedly threatening the public with a knife. The suspects reportedly dared onlookers to report the crime.

As police closed in on the suspects, one of them attacked an officer, inflicting injuries. The police have registered a case and continue searches to apprehend the accused, who are figures of interest due to their involvements in organized crime activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)