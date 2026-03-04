Israel's Bold Warning to Iran's Future Leader

In a stark warning, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that any new leader selected by Iran to perpetuate its aggressive policies would be a target for elimination. Katz made this statement on social media platform X, emphasizing Israel's stance against threats directed at it and the broader free world.

This comes in the wake of escalating tensions after a recent Israeli military action targeting Iran's leadership. Israel reportedly attacked a facility linked to Iran's Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for choosing the next supreme leader of the country.

The tension surged after Israel's strike reportedly led to the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's then-supreme leader, making the situation increasingly volatile as regional and global powers observe developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)