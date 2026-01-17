Scandal at Al Falah University: Unveiled Connections and Alleged Deception

A serious scandal involving Faridabad's Al Falah University has emerged, raising questions about its hiring practices and accreditation claims. The university employed doctors with alleged terror connections without proper checks, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).'s findings during their money laundering investigation.

The ED's chargesheet reveals a troublesome pattern of hiring 'on paper' doctors purely for regulatory approvals. Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, arrested alongside the Al Falah Charitable Trust, faces accusations of defrauding numerous agencies through fraudulent staffing and financial misrepresentations.

Statements and documents highlight the university's alleged deceitful operations, affecting both faculty remuneration and student fees. The inquiry has unearthed a concerning scenario with implications for accreditation standards and institutional governance within the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)