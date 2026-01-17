Left Menu

Scandal at Al Falah University: Unveiled Connections and Alleged Deception

Al Falah University, based in Faridabad, faces scrutiny as the Enforcement Directorate investigates alleged money laundering and false accreditation claims. The university reportedly hired doctors with terror links without proper verification. The scandal involves fake employment records, unapproved faculty, and fraudulent financial practices linked to its medical college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:43 IST
Scandal at Al Falah University: Unveiled Connections and Alleged Deception
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A serious scandal involving Faridabad's Al Falah University has emerged, raising questions about its hiring practices and accreditation claims. The university employed doctors with alleged terror connections without proper checks, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).'s findings during their money laundering investigation.

The ED's chargesheet reveals a troublesome pattern of hiring 'on paper' doctors purely for regulatory approvals. Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, arrested alongside the Al Falah Charitable Trust, faces accusations of defrauding numerous agencies through fraudulent staffing and financial misrepresentations.

Statements and documents highlight the university's alleged deceitful operations, affecting both faculty remuneration and student fees. The inquiry has unearthed a concerning scenario with implications for accreditation standards and institutional governance within the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026