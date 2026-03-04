France's Strategic Response: Repatriation and Defense in the Middle East
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced planned repatriation flights for French nationals in the Middle East. Flights will depart from the UAE and Egypt to evacuate vulnerable individuals from Israel. France also confirmed its Rafale jets targeted Iranian drones in defense of the UAE amid ongoing regional tensions.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced the organization's efforts to repatriate French nationals from the Middle East, revealing plans for flights departing from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt on Wednesday. The initiative aims to bring vulnerable individuals out of Israel amid intensifying regional conflicts.
Barrot refrained from specifying the number of individuals on these flights but highlighted the importance of this mission for the safety of the over 400,000 French nationals in the region. The move comes as tensions escalate following U.S. and Israeli actions attracting Iranian responses.
In a demonstration of military collaboration, France deployed Rafale fighter jets to counter Iranian drones targeting the UAE, reflecting France's commitment to its allies' defense needs. Barrot emphasized this support as a purely defensive action, addressing unprovoked aggressions against Gulf partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes India's Silence on US-Israel Aggression Against Iran
Escalating Tensions: Iran, US, and Israel in Ongoing Conflict
Escalation in the Middle East: U.S. and Israel's Strategic Assault on Iran
Escalating Tensions: The U.S. and Israel's Strike on Iran
Iran's judiciary chief threatens those who say or do anything' in support of the US-Israeli airstrike campaign, reports AP.