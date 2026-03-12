Left Menu

U.S. Unleashes Crude Reserves to Combat Oil Price Surge

The United States will release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve to stabilize soaring prices caused by supply disruptions linked to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This action is part of a larger 400 million barrel release coordinated by the International Energy Agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 04:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 04:38 IST
U.S. Unleashes Crude Reserves to Combat Oil Price Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves as part of efforts to curb escalating oil prices. This surge in prices has been driven by supply disruptions due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

On Wednesday, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced the release, which is a significant component of a larger plan agreed upon by the 32-nation International Energy Agency earlier in the day. The IEA has outlined an extensive release of 400 million barrels of oil in total.

The release process will commence next week and is expected to span around 120 days. This strategic move aims to stabilize the oil market and mitigate the economic impact of the geopolitical tensions affecting global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

