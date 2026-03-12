Escalation in Bryansk: Russia's Accusations and Rising Tensions

Russia's Foreign Ministry has condemned what it calls a 'terrorist attack' by Ukraine on the western Russian city of Bryansk, accusing Britain of providing the missiles used in the strike. The Ministry claims this move oversteps international legal norms and disrupts peace efforts.

The Bryansk regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, has confirmed that one additional person was killed in the attack, taking the death toll to seven. Earlier reports indicated that the strike on Tuesday had injured 42 people, though specifics about the targets were not provided.

Ukraine has defended its actions, stating it aimed at a key plant producing missile components, while Moscow has accused Ukraine of intentionally targeting civilians, exacerbating the already tense situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)