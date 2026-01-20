Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Renaming of Dyal Singh (Evening) College

The Democratic Teachers' Front objects to the proposed renaming of Dyal Singh (Evening) College, alleging it violates statutory procedures. The renaming was announced by the Vice-Chancellor without consulting key stakeholders. The Executive Council's approval is required, prompting calls for halting the renaming process immediately.

The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) expressed strong opposition to the proposed renaming of Dyal Singh (Evening) College on Tuesday. The teachers' body alleges that the move bypasses required statutory procedures and excludes crucial involvement from key university stakeholders.

In a letter to Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, DTF highlighted their displeasure upon learning of the proposed renaming through a public announcement made by the Vice-Chancellor at a function in December 2025. The DTF emphasized that the Executive Council is authorized to decide on college renaming and that such announcements cannot be unilaterally declared.

Pointing to a resolution passed during an emergency meeting by the Staff Association of Dyal Singh (Evening) College, the DTF criticized the governing body for submitting a renaming proposal to the university without engaging the Staff Council. Stakeholders, including teachers and students, were not consulted, and similar renaming efforts in 2017 had already faced severe resistance. The DTF demanded an immediate halt to the process and raised concerns over the legal validity and potential implications, such as bifurcation or relocation of the college.

