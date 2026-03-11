Tragedy Strikes as Alcohol Fueled Violence Claims Young Life

In a heart-wrenching incident in Bajidpur village, 22-year-old Satyaveer was reportedly beaten to death by his father, Komal Singh, in a fit of alcohol-induced rage. The community is left in shock as this tragic event unfolded on Tuesday evening.

The fatal attack occurred while Satyaveer was sleeping, and it tragically resulted in his death despite efforts to save him at Aligarh Medical College. Both the victim and the accused were known to struggle with alcohol addiction, raising questions about the possible role of substance abuse in family violence.

Kavita, Satyaveer's wife, has filed a complaint, and law enforcement is actively searching for the accused who has since gone missing. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

