Indian Lives Lost Amidst Escalating West Asian Conflict
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the deaths of two Indian nationals and one missing in the tumultuous West Asian conflict. Prioritizing diaspora welfare, the Indian government remains in active communication with affected citizens and international leaders, ensuring safety and support amid escalating tensions in the region.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the escalating West Asian conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed the tragic deaths of two Indian nationals, with one person still unaccounted for. The spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized the government's commitment to the welfare and safety of Indian citizens residing in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
Jaiswal disclosed that the fatalities occurred aboard merchant vessels attacked in conflict-ridden waters, while injuries were reported in Israel and Dubai. Authorities have set up a 24/7 control room to coordinate support efforts, receiving frequent communication from Indians in the region.
As the situation intensifies following the recent assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, with widespread retaliations impacting global markets, the Indian leadership remains in constant dialogue with regional counterparts to address the crisis effectively.
