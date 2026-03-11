Left Menu

Indian Lives Lost Amidst Escalating West Asian Conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the deaths of two Indian nationals and one missing in the tumultuous West Asian conflict. Prioritizing diaspora welfare, the Indian government remains in active communication with affected citizens and international leaders, ensuring safety and support amid escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:16 IST
Indian Lives Lost Amidst Escalating West Asian Conflict
The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jasiwal (Photo/YoutubePIBIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the escalating West Asian conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed the tragic deaths of two Indian nationals, with one person still unaccounted for. The spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized the government's commitment to the welfare and safety of Indian citizens residing in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Jaiswal disclosed that the fatalities occurred aboard merchant vessels attacked in conflict-ridden waters, while injuries were reported in Israel and Dubai. Authorities have set up a 24/7 control room to coordinate support efforts, receiving frequent communication from Indians in the region.

As the situation intensifies following the recent assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, with widespread retaliations impacting global markets, the Indian leadership remains in constant dialogue with regional counterparts to address the crisis effectively.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026