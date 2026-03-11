Decisive Battle for Tripura's Future: Tribal Elections and Leadership

Tipra Motha Party leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has underscored the significance of the imminent elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which might determine the state's political landscape, specifically the potential for a tribal chief minister post-2028 Assembly elections.

The current tenure of the TTAADC ends on April 20, although election dates are yet to be declared. Speaking at a rally in the Killa region of Gomati district, Debbarma stressed the vote as crucial for preserving the rights of Tripura's indigenous community.

Addressing the existing political dynamics, he criticized the BJP's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash' slogan, pointing out financial exclusions faced by village committees. Debbarma also asserted that the BJP plans to use financial resources to sway tribal votes, urging people to focus on the welfare of Tiprasa citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)