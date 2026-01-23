Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed to the proposal of creating a new university by uniting Asutosh College, Syamaprasad College, and Jogamaya Devi College. The next steps depend on the Assembly elections. The longstanding demand is widely supported by faculty and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During her recent visit, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her support for establishing a new university by merging Asutosh College, Syamaprasad College, and Jogamaya Devi College. This initiative was discussed in detail with the respective college authorities.

According to an official, Banerjee is open to the proposed university and encouraged college principals to formally submit a written proposal through local TMC councillor Kajari Banerjee. This move comes as a significant development for the institutions, which have long advocated for a combined university.

The CM's endorsement of the idea is seen as a promising step by students and faculty alike, although the formal process will only begin following the upcoming Assembly elections. The unification proposal, designed to bring a century-old vision to life, continues to garner extensive support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

