Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

During her recent visit, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her support for establishing a new university by merging Asutosh College, Syamaprasad College, and Jogamaya Devi College. This initiative was discussed in detail with the respective college authorities.

According to an official, Banerjee is open to the proposed university and encouraged college principals to formally submit a written proposal through local TMC councillor Kajari Banerjee. This move comes as a significant development for the institutions, which have long advocated for a combined university.

The CM's endorsement of the idea is seen as a promising step by students and faculty alike, although the formal process will only begin following the upcoming Assembly elections. The unification proposal, designed to bring a century-old vision to life, continues to garner extensive support.

