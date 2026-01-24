Forging the Future: AADHI AI Center Revolutionizes Problem Solving at Anna University

The collaboration between Mu Sigma and Anna University marks a significant advancement in educational practices through the establishment of AADHI, the Ambiga & Akash Dhiraj AI Center for First Principles Problem Solving.

Located at the College of Engineering, Guindy campus, AADHI aims to enhance students' problem-solving abilities through Mu Sigma's Art of Problem Solving software. The center will nurture over 400 students each year with a mentor-led curriculum, focusing on real-world challenges and algorithmic training.

This initiative strengthens academia-industry ties, facilitating hands-on experiences such as hackathons and industry talks to produce future-ready engineers adept in innovative and practical solutions.