Forging the Future: AADHI AI Center Revolutionizes Problem Solving at Anna University

Mu Sigma partners with Anna University to launch the AADHI AI Center, aimed at transforming students into problem-solving experts. The center will offer structured training using Mu Sigma's software to equip over 400 students annually with skills for algorithmic and practical challenges, enhancing employability and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:14 IST
The collaboration between Mu Sigma and Anna University marks a significant advancement in educational practices through the establishment of AADHI, the Ambiga & Akash Dhiraj AI Center for First Principles Problem Solving.

Located at the College of Engineering, Guindy campus, AADHI aims to enhance students' problem-solving abilities through Mu Sigma's Art of Problem Solving software. The center will nurture over 400 students each year with a mentor-led curriculum, focusing on real-world challenges and algorithmic training.

This initiative strengthens academia-industry ties, facilitating hands-on experiences such as hackathons and industry talks to produce future-ready engineers adept in innovative and practical solutions.

