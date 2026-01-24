Empowering Minds: Education and Women's Role in Progress

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized the crucial roles of education and women's empowerment in fostering a progressive and prosperous society.

He asserted that education is the foundation of progress and the key to unlocking each individual's potential, advocating for quality, inclusive, and equitable education for all children in Arunachal Pradesh. His remarks came as part of his message on the International Day of Education.

On National Girl Child Day, Mein reaffirmed the government's dedication to promoting the empowerment and welfare of girls, describing them as a 'beacon of hope' and 'a force of change' for a brighter future. He stressed the importance of protecting their rights and nurturing their dreams.