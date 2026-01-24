Left Menu

Empowering Minds: Education and Women's Role in Progress

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein emphasized education's pivotal role in societal progress on International Day of Education. He highlighted the importance of equitable education for all children and women's empowerment. On National Girl Child Day, he reaffirmed the government's dedication to girls' welfare and empowerment.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized the crucial roles of education and women's empowerment in fostering a progressive and prosperous society.

He asserted that education is the foundation of progress and the key to unlocking each individual's potential, advocating for quality, inclusive, and equitable education for all children in Arunachal Pradesh. His remarks came as part of his message on the International Day of Education.

On National Girl Child Day, Mein reaffirmed the government's dedication to promoting the empowerment and welfare of girls, describing them as a 'beacon of hope' and 'a force of change' for a brighter future. He stressed the importance of protecting their rights and nurturing their dreams.

