Karnataka's Illegal Sand Mining: A Deepening Crisis Involving Political Heavyweights

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, reveals the involvement of influential figures from multiple parties in illegal sand mining. This issue, raised by JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak, has led to threats against her as she fights the detrimental effects on local agriculture in Raichur. Government actions are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling disclosure, Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has acknowledged the involvement of influential figures from all major parties in a widespread illegal sand mining operation in Raichur district.

The revelation came after JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak reported threats from the sand mafia, following her ongoing efforts to halt their actions, which are reportedly damaging local agriculture.

Parameshwara emphasized the enormity of the issue and assured steps would be taken to address it, with a planned meeting to devise strategies to curtail illegal mining activities and protect local legislators threatened by this criminal syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

