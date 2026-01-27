Karnataka's Illegal Sand Mining: A Deepening Crisis Involving Political Heavyweights
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, reveals the involvement of influential figures from multiple parties in illegal sand mining. This issue, raised by JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak, has led to threats against her as she fights the detrimental effects on local agriculture in Raichur. Government actions are underway.
- Country:
- India
In a startling disclosure, Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has acknowledged the involvement of influential figures from all major parties in a widespread illegal sand mining operation in Raichur district.
The revelation came after JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak reported threats from the sand mafia, following her ongoing efforts to halt their actions, which are reportedly damaging local agriculture.
Parameshwara emphasized the enormity of the issue and assured steps would be taken to address it, with a planned meeting to devise strategies to curtail illegal mining activities and protect local legislators threatened by this criminal syndicate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Rajasthan's Bundi District
ECB's Strategic Adaptation Amid Volatility and Geopolitical Threats
Mysterious Sounds Rattle Beed District: No Cause for Panic
Three killed, two injured as clay mine collapses in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district: Police.
From deepfakes to grooming: UN warns of escalating AI threats to children