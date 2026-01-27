Karnataka's Illegal Sand Mining: A Deepening Crisis Involving Political Heavyweights

In a startling disclosure, Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has acknowledged the involvement of influential figures from all major parties in a widespread illegal sand mining operation in Raichur district.

The revelation came after JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak reported threats from the sand mafia, following her ongoing efforts to halt their actions, which are reportedly damaging local agriculture.

Parameshwara emphasized the enormity of the issue and assured steps would be taken to address it, with a planned meeting to devise strategies to curtail illegal mining activities and protect local legislators threatened by this criminal syndicate.

