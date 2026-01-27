Left Menu

EU's Defence Strategy: Embracing a 'Buy European Act'

France's space minister urges the European Union to reduce foreign reliance by adopting a 'Buy European Act'. With current dependency on U.S. technology, the call is for autonomous space capabilities and EU-wide collaboration on satellites. Recent geopolitical events highlight the importance of self-reliance in defence.

Updated: 27-01-2026 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France's minister for space has called on the European Union to reduce its reliance on non-European components by embracing a 'Buy European Act'. This initiative aims to curb dependency on high-tech defense products from the U.S., a sentiment echoed by growing support for self-reliance amid changing global dynamics.

A significant motivation behind this push is the EU's current use of U.S.-based SpaceX for launching crucial satellites like Galileo, which supports Europe's independent location services. As the world shifts and geopolitical uncertainties rise, the call for European autonomy, especially in space and satellite technology, has gained urgency.

The recent consolidation among European space companies, including a major merger among Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo, underscores the need for competitive capabilities. The focus is on developing ITAR-free satellite constellations within Europe, ensuring the region's defense and technological self-sufficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

