Tragic Roads: Multiple Fatal Accidents Rock Jharkhand

Eight people tragically lost their lives in separate road accidents across Jharkhand, police confirmed on Tuesday. A motorcycle-truck collision resulted in four deaths in West Singhbhum. The youth attempted to overtake a truck but struck it at high speed, according to police reports.

Meanwhile, three teenagers died after their motorcycle hit a tree near Kotari village in Gumla. They were returning from a wedding reception, with eyewitnesses reporting their motorcycle crashed during a turn. Both incidents are under investigation.

On Tuesday, another fatal accident occurred on NH-32 near Bokaro. A driver, allegedly under the influence, hit two autorickshaws, killing one person and injuring several others. The driver fled but the vehicle's cleaner admitted the driver's inebriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)