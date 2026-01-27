Left Menu

Tragic Roads: Multiple Fatal Accidents Rock Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, eight fatalities were reported due to separate vehicle accidents this week. Four youths died in a motorcycle-truck collision in West Singhbhum. In Gumla, three teens crashed into a tree, while, near Bokaro, an allegedly drunk driver caused a fatal collision involving two autorickshaws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people tragically lost their lives in separate road accidents across Jharkhand, police confirmed on Tuesday. A motorcycle-truck collision resulted in four deaths in West Singhbhum. The youth attempted to overtake a truck but struck it at high speed, according to police reports.

Meanwhile, three teenagers died after their motorcycle hit a tree near Kotari village in Gumla. They were returning from a wedding reception, with eyewitnesses reporting their motorcycle crashed during a turn. Both incidents are under investigation.

On Tuesday, another fatal accident occurred on NH-32 near Bokaro. A driver, allegedly under the influence, hit two autorickshaws, killing one person and injuring several others. The driver fled but the vehicle's cleaner admitted the driver's inebriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

