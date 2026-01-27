Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Advocates for Accurate Forest Cover Recognition

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pressed the Centre to acknowledge the accurate forest cover of 29.5% in the state for proper fund allocation. He highlighted the importance of Trees outside Forests in ecological conservation. He also discussed expanding Kangra airport to boost tourism and improve flight rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:33 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Advocates for Accurate Forest Cover Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called on the central government to accurately recognize the state's forest and tree cover as 29.5% instead of the officially recorded 27.99%. Sukhu stressed the significance of including the 1.5% Trees outside Forest (ToF) component in policy discussions for better conservation strategies.

In a meeting with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Sukhu argued that failing to account for the ToF component does a disservice to the state's environmental efforts. He noted that the current calculation overlooks significant contributions from private lands and demanded that these areas be given due consideration.

Sukhu also met with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu to seek support for the Kangra airport expansion, emphasizing its potential to enhance tourism. He proposed revising visual flight rules to allow operations in reduced visibility and advocated for longer flight operational hours at Shimla airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026