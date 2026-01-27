Delhi Court Convicts Woman in Vicious Dog Attack Case

In a significant verdict, a Delhi court has convicted Rajni Singh for attempting culpable homicide and negligent conduct involving her pet dog, which brutally attacked and injured a former employee, Sapna. The incident, which left Sapna with severe facial and neck injuries, was corroborated by strong medical evidence.

The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal, held Singh accountable under Sections 308 and 289 of the IPC, while dismissing charges related to insulting Sapna's modesty due to lack of sufficient evidence. The attack occurred when Sapna visited Singh's residence to collect her wages.

Emphasizing the credibility of Sapna's testimony, the court highlighted the grievous nature of the injuries sustained, which were consistent with a dog attack. The victim's survival was credited to prompt medical attention, underscoring the gravity of Singh's actions. Sentencing discussions are slated for January 31.

