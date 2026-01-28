Judicial Probe Launched into Bhagirathpura's Water Crisis

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is taking decisive action in response to a water contamination crisis in Indore's Bhagirathpura area. The court has appointed Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, a former High Court judge, to lead a commission probing the incident that has been linked to multiple fatalities.

The division bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, hearing public interest litigations, deemed the situation highly alarming. Their order includes a mandate for the commission to investigate the sources and nature of the contamination, examine reported deaths, and recommend measures to ensure safe drinking water.

Reports indicate that sewage leaks into the municipal water supply triggered a severe outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting, resulting in significant health hazards. The court underscored the need for a credible investigation, prompted by the alleged failure of civic authorities to maintain water safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)