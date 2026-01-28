WaSH Warriors: Catalysts of Change in India's Jal Jeevan Mission

In a powerful testament to grassroots leadership, fifty-eight individuals, known as WaSH Warriors, highlighted the transformative influence of the Jal Jeevan Mission across India's diverse regions during an event in New Delhi.

Amid the Republic Day celebrations, these champions of water, sanitation, and hygiene shared stories of improved health outcomes, time savings for women, and a marked reduction in water-borne diseases attributed to community-led efforts in water sustainability.

The gathering, attended by Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil and other key officials, reinforced the mission's success in enlisting local voices to drive national progress through improved water security and sanitation for every household.

