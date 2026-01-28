Left Menu

Harry Brook: WWE Moves on Cricket Ground Enlighten England's Victory

Harry Brook, inspired by WWE, led England to victory with a celebratory act mimicking Stone Cold Steve Austin. Following a tumultuous past, Brook seeks to rebuild trust as England triumphed against Sri Lanka in the ODI series. Teammates, like Joe Root, defend his humorous gesture.

Updated: 28-01-2026 08:24 IST
Harry Brook: WWE Moves on Cricket Ground Enlighten England's Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Harry Brook's extraordinary performance against Sri Lanka was not just about his incredible 136-run contribution. His post-century celebration, inspired by WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, also stole the spotlight as England secured their ODI series despite past controversies.

Walking in at 166-3, Brook's partnership with Joe Root propelled England to an impressive 357-3, leading to a 53-run victory. Although Brook's celebratory act was purely in jest, echoing Austin's signature move, it was also a personal mission to gain back trust following a nightclub scandal.

Joe Root vouched for his captain, emphasizing the light-heartedness and leadership qualities Brook exhibits. This bond now faces further testing as England prepares for its upcoming Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, setting the stage for the T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

