India's Industrial Production Surges with 7.8% Growth in December 2025

India's industrial sector demonstrated resilience as the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) registered a robust 7.8% growth in December 2025, marking its highest leap in over two years, according to official data revealed on Wednesday. This uptrend follows a substantial growth of 7.2% in November 2025.

The impressive December figures were bolstered by notable increases across manufacturing, mining, and electricity—industries which recorded growths of 8.1%, 6.8%, and 6.3%, respectively. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation highlighted that 16 out of 23 manufacturing industries showcased positive growth compared to the previous year.

Key sectors driving this upward trajectory included basic metals, motor vehicles, and pharmaceuticals. The use-based classification of the IIP showed significant indices for infrastructure, primary, and intermediate goods, reflecting broader economic activities. Such positive data underscores the sustained momentum in India's industrial landscape.

