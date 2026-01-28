Left Menu

India's Industrial Production Surges with 7.8% Growth in December 2025

India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) hit a 7.8% growth in December 2025, the highest in over two years. Pushed by significant developments in manufacturing, mining, and electricity, this growth was driven by industries producing metals, vehicles, and pharmaceuticals, with infrastructure, primary, and intermediate goods leading the charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:43 IST
India's Industrial Production Surges with 7.8% Growth in December 2025
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's industrial sector demonstrated resilience as the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) registered a robust 7.8% growth in December 2025, marking its highest leap in over two years, according to official data revealed on Wednesday. This uptrend follows a substantial growth of 7.2% in November 2025.

The impressive December figures were bolstered by notable increases across manufacturing, mining, and electricity—industries which recorded growths of 8.1%, 6.8%, and 6.3%, respectively. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation highlighted that 16 out of 23 manufacturing industries showcased positive growth compared to the previous year.

Key sectors driving this upward trajectory included basic metals, motor vehicles, and pharmaceuticals. The use-based classification of the IIP showed significant indices for infrastructure, primary, and intermediate goods, reflecting broader economic activities. Such positive data underscores the sustained momentum in India's industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026