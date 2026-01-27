Jammu Students Protest for National Law University

Law students from Jammu University staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding the establishment of a National Law University in their region. The demonstration involved blocking a major road, temporarily resulting in their detention by local police forces.

The protest escalated as students broke through a police barrier to stage a sit-in at Tawi Bridge, significantly affecting traffic flow in the city's central area. Senior officers attempted to negotiate with the students, but detentions ensued as their demands were ignored.

The controversy arises from claims of regional discrimination. Students voiced their concerns following announcements of a National Law University opening in Kashmir by 2026, while Jammu's educational infrastructure remains limited.

