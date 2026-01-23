Record Nursery Admissions as Delhi Schools Release First Merit List
Private schools in Delhi have released the first merit list for nursery admissions for the 2026–27 academic session. The list sees schools selecting over 200 students and has more than 100 on waiting lists. Schools have adopted various criteria, and the process involves multiple steps, ensuring transparency.
The release of the first merit list for nursery admissions by private schools in New Delhi has drawn significant attention, as more than 200 students have been selected in the confirmed category, with over 100 applicants placed on waiting lists.
A total of 1,741 private schools have uploaded admission and waiting lists. The Directorate of Education allows parents and guardians who registered their children to check these lists and complete required formalities at schools between January 24 and February 3.
Parents should take note of the criteria adopted by schools, such as proximity, sibling presence, and alumni status. These criteria have played a pivotal role in the selection process, which will see a second list released on February 9. The painstakingly transparent process includes video-recorded draws in the presence of parents.
