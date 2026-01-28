Controversy Surrounds UGC's New Equity Regulations

BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh has voiced his concerns regarding the recent UGC regulations mandating equity committees in higher education institutions, calling for their reconsideration to prevent caste-based discord. Singh clarified his parliamentary committee's non-involvement in formulating these rules.

Amidst reports of misunderstandings and misinformation against him, Singh emphasized the importance of collective societal progress and urged the UGC to respect public sentiment by revisiting the rules. Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also backed this stance, warning against laws that could foster social distrust.

The UGC's regulations, effective January 13, necessitate committees for discrimination complaints and inclusivity. Protests have emerged from several states, with concerns of potential misapplication. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured measures to prevent any misuse or discrimination under these regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)