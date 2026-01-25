Uttar Pradesh's New Dawn: Education Without Discrimination

In a landmark event on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of placing the nation above all else to ensure equitable distribution of government benefits. Addressing a gathering in Lucknow, he announced the direct transfer of scholarships worth Rs 944.55 crore to the bank accounts of 19 lakh students across various communities.

Highlighting the systemic flaws of previous administrations, Adityanath sharply criticized the past prevalence of corruption and nepotism, which he alleged had deprived many students of their rightful scholarships. The chief minister praised the clarity of intentions and transparent policies, which he claims have quelled corruption, ensuring scholarships are distributed fairly without discrimination.

The event also underscored efforts towards improving education through technology and skill development initiatives. Claiming a transformative boost in government schools, Adityanath pointed to enhanced facilities and e-governance. He detailed ongoing infrastructure projects, like sports universities and skill development programs, aimed at making Uttar Pradesh's youth self-reliant and ready for nation-building.