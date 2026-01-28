Left Menu

Nurse Confesses to Parents' Murder Over Inter-Caste Love

A 23-year-old nurse in Telangana was arrested for allegedly killing her parents who opposed her inter-caste marriage. The woman used sedative injections obtained from her workplace to poison her parents. Following their deaths, she misled her brother with a fabricated story about farm loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:44 IST
Nurse Confesses to Parents' Murder Over Inter-Caste Love
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young nurse from Telangana has been arrested for allegedly murdering her parents, as they opposed her inter-caste marriage plans. The woman, who is 23 years old, reportedly administered a lethal dose of sedatives to her parents using injections she acquired from her workplace.

The parents, aged 58 and 52, were found dead in their home in Yacharam village on January 24. Initially, the daughter claimed that they had died due to stress from outstanding farm loans. However, investigations revealed inconsistencies in her story leading to her eventual confession.

Authorities discovered sedative injections at the scene that matched the batch numbers from her hospital, prompting her arrest. The case spotlights rising tensions related to inter-caste relationships in certain parts of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026