Nurse Confesses to Parents' Murder Over Inter-Caste Love

A young nurse from Telangana has been arrested for allegedly murdering her parents, as they opposed her inter-caste marriage plans. The woman, who is 23 years old, reportedly administered a lethal dose of sedatives to her parents using injections she acquired from her workplace.

The parents, aged 58 and 52, were found dead in their home in Yacharam village on January 24. Initially, the daughter claimed that they had died due to stress from outstanding farm loans. However, investigations revealed inconsistencies in her story leading to her eventual confession.

Authorities discovered sedative injections at the scene that matched the batch numbers from her hospital, prompting her arrest. The case spotlights rising tensions related to inter-caste relationships in certain parts of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)