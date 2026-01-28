Student Uproar: Demand to Repeal Controversial UGC Equity Regulations

Protests erupted at Delhi University on Wednesday over the newly notified UGC Equity Regulations 2026. A group of at least 50 students gathered near the arts faculty on the north campus, insisting that the rules be completely repealed.

The demonstrators submitted a memorandum to the university's proctor's office, criticizing the regulations as 'biased and divisive' and arguing that they can exacerbate rather than alleviate discrimination on campuses. Participating students claimed that the regulations might aggravate existing disparities instead of fostering inclusion.

Leading the charge, PhD student Alokit Tripathi called on the university to endorse their demand. He cautioned that prolonged inaction by university authorities might lead to chaos, as students have threatened an indefinite strike if their concerns are not addressed this week.