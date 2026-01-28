Student Uproar: Demand to Repeal Controversial UGC Equity Regulations
Delhi University witnessed protests against the UGC Equity Regulations 2026, with students demanding their complete rollback. They argue these rules are 'biased' and could worsen campus divisions. PhD student Alokit Tripathi warns of an indefinite strike if university officials do not act swiftly.
- Country:
- India
Protests erupted at Delhi University on Wednesday over the newly notified UGC Equity Regulations 2026. A group of at least 50 students gathered near the arts faculty on the north campus, insisting that the rules be completely repealed.
The demonstrators submitted a memorandum to the university's proctor's office, criticizing the regulations as 'biased and divisive' and arguing that they can exacerbate rather than alleviate discrimination on campuses. Participating students claimed that the regulations might aggravate existing disparities instead of fostering inclusion.
Leading the charge, PhD student Alokit Tripathi called on the university to endorse their demand. He cautioned that prolonged inaction by university authorities might lead to chaos, as students have threatened an indefinite strike if their concerns are not addressed this week.
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Higher Education Breakthrough: New Vice-Chancellors Appointed
SIFFCY 2026 Opens with Strong Call for Rights-Based Inclusion Through Cinema
SC agrees to hear plea against UGC regulation which allegedly adopts ‘non-inclusionary’ definition of caste-based discrimination.
CPI(M) Raises Concerns Over Voter List Inclusions
Documents needed for inclusion in electoral rolls often difficult to obtain for underdogs of society: Amartya Sen on SIR.