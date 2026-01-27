Left Menu

Traffic Advisory Issued for Beating Retreat Rehearsal in New Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police announced restrictions near Vijay Chowk on January 28. Rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony will close several roads from 4-6 pm. Commuters should use alternate routes and follow police directions to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic restrictions in several areas of New Delhi in preparation for the Beating Retreat ceremony rehearsals. According to the advisory, these restrictions will be enforced on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at and around Vijay Chowk.

Vijay Chowk will be closed to general traffic during this time. Additionally, no vehicles will be allowed on Raisina Road from the Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk. Movement beyond the Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout, and Sunehri Masjid roundabout towards Vijay Chowk will also face restrictions.

Commuters are advised to take alternate routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, and Safdarjung Road, among others. The traffic police urge motorists to plan their journeys, avoid the affected areas, and adhere to traffic rules and directions provided by personnel on duty to ensure smooth traffic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

