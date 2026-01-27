Traffic Advisory Issued for Beating Retreat Rehearsal in New Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic restrictions in several areas of New Delhi in preparation for the Beating Retreat ceremony rehearsals. According to the advisory, these restrictions will be enforced on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at and around Vijay Chowk.

Vijay Chowk will be closed to general traffic during this time. Additionally, no vehicles will be allowed on Raisina Road from the Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk. Movement beyond the Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout, and Sunehri Masjid roundabout towards Vijay Chowk will also face restrictions.

Commuters are advised to take alternate routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, and Safdarjung Road, among others. The traffic police urge motorists to plan their journeys, avoid the affected areas, and adhere to traffic rules and directions provided by personnel on duty to ensure smooth traffic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)