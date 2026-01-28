New Delhi Implements Traffic Diversions for Beating Retreat Ceremony

New Delhi residents should brace for traffic diversions on Thursday as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony and related illumination events. The Delhi traffic police announced that several crucial roads around Vijay Chowk will be closed from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on January 29.

Key areas including Rafi Marg and Raisina Road will be off-limits to general traffic, as well as Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and the C Hexagon. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes such as Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg, and Aurobindo Marg to avoid congestion.

DTC and other city buses will also divert from their usual routes to facilitate the ceremony. Those attending the illumination events can utilize parking facilities behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and the C Hexagon after 7 pm. Residents are urged to plan their travel accordingly and follow the directives of officers on duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)