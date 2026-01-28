Left Menu

New Delhi Implements Traffic Diversions for Beating Retreat Ceremony

Traffic restrictions will be implemented in New Delhi for the Beating Retreat ceremony and related events. Several roads, including those around Vijay Chowk, will be closed, and motorists are advised to use alternate routes. DTC buses will be diverted, and parking will be available for visitors near the venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:18 IST
New Delhi Implements Traffic Diversions for Beating Retreat Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi residents should brace for traffic diversions on Thursday as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony and related illumination events. The Delhi traffic police announced that several crucial roads around Vijay Chowk will be closed from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on January 29.

Key areas including Rafi Marg and Raisina Road will be off-limits to general traffic, as well as Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and the C Hexagon. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes such as Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg, and Aurobindo Marg to avoid congestion.

DTC and other city buses will also divert from their usual routes to facilitate the ceremony. Those attending the illumination events can utilize parking facilities behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and the C Hexagon after 7 pm. Residents are urged to plan their travel accordingly and follow the directives of officers on duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026