JAGSoM Unveils Padode Foundation Scholarship for Aspiring Management Leaders

Bengaluru - The Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) has introduced The Padode Foundation Scholarship, designed to recognize and support promising management candidates. The merit-based scholarship will offer funds of ₹7,50,000 to selected candidates, and is available until February 14, 2026.

This initiative is aimed at nurturing future leaders, as JAGSoM, recently lauded as the 'Best B-school for Emerging Leaders' by Business World, continues to enhance its influence in the management education sector. The scholarship underscores JAGSoM's mission to attract talent that will raise classroom standards and inspire leadership qualities.

Eligibility for the scholarship involves a thorough evaluation process including national competitive exam scores, ASP (Admission Selection Process) performance, and evidence of leadership and academic consistency. The final merit list is expected by the end of February 2026, following the completion of applications by mid-February.

