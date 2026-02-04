Left Menu

Arunachal Assembly Honors Contribution of Late Legislators

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly paid homage to six former legislators remembered for shaping the state's political and developmental landscape. Speaker Tesam Pongte led the tributes, honoring their service and commitment. Members from all parties participated, highlighting the deceased leaders' legacy of brotherhood and vision for the state's future.

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly gathered on Wednesday to pay tribute to six former legislators, acknowledging their significant contributions to the state's political and developmental journey. Speaker Tesam Pongte led the ceremony, highlighting the dedication and service of the late leaders who were instrumental in shaping the state.

Among the honored was former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar, tragically killed by a rogue elephant last year, alongside Thinghap Taiju, who passed away following a prolonged illness. Veteran politicians like Punji Mara of Upper Subansiri district were remembered for their longstanding public service and community commitment.

Former MLA Yadap Apang and former minister Takar Marde were also saluted for their role in Arunachal's legislative history. The assembly underscored the legacy these leaders left behind, advocating for continued development and unity across the state, concluding with a two-minute silence in their memory.

