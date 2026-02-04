Left Menu

Comedian and Rebel Politician Face Privilege Committee's Wrath

The Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee has summoned comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare over derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Initially set for February 5, the hearing is now rescheduled to February 17 due to Andhare's schedule conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:18 IST
Comedian and Rebel Politician Face Privilege Committee's Wrath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee has summoned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare. They are accused of making insulting remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Initially set for February 5, the hearing has been rescheduled to February 17, according to committee chairperson and BJP MLC Prasad Lad.

Sushma Andhare requested the rescheduling due to her involvement in campaigning for Zilla Parishad polls. Prasad Lad noted that the notice was issued 15 days prior, and warned of potential action if the duo fails to appear after two summonses.

The breach of privilege notice was moved by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar in response to perceived derogatory remarks by Kamra and Andhare against Shinde. Kamra's song parody last year, depicting Shinde as a traitor, and Andhare's support, further fueled the tension. Kamra's performance had led to a Shiv Sena workers' protest at the venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld Faces Profit Decline Amid Expansion Plans

Westlife Foodworld Faces Profit Decline Amid Expansion Plans

 India
2
Bridging Borders: Canada and India Strengthen Educational Ties

Bridging Borders: Canada and India Strengthen Educational Ties

 India
3
Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

 India
4
Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026