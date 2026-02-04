Comedian and Rebel Politician Face Privilege Committee's Wrath
The Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee has summoned comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare over derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Initially set for February 5, the hearing is now rescheduled to February 17 due to Andhare's schedule conflict.
The Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee has summoned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare. They are accused of making insulting remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Initially set for February 5, the hearing has been rescheduled to February 17, according to committee chairperson and BJP MLC Prasad Lad.
Sushma Andhare requested the rescheduling due to her involvement in campaigning for Zilla Parishad polls. Prasad Lad noted that the notice was issued 15 days prior, and warned of potential action if the duo fails to appear after two summonses.
The breach of privilege notice was moved by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar in response to perceived derogatory remarks by Kamra and Andhare against Shinde. Kamra's song parody last year, depicting Shinde as a traitor, and Andhare's support, further fueled the tension. Kamra's performance had led to a Shiv Sena workers' protest at the venue.
