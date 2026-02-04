Serious Incident Shocks De Montfort University
A significant incident occurred at De Montfort University in Leicester, prompting a police response and investigation. The university and local lawmaker Liz Kendall urged the public not to speculate while investigations are ongoing. Support is being offered to affected students and staff.
On Tuesday evening, a 'very serious incident' took place at De Montfort University in Leicester, leading to a police lockdown of the surrounding area. Details remain sparse, with the university collaborating closely with local authorities in an active investigation.
De Montfort University has expressed concern for those affected, providing immediate support to students and staff who witnessed the event. They have assured their community of their ongoing cooperation with Leicestershire Police.
Liz Kendall, a government minister representing the Leicester area, has called for calm and restraint, urging the public to avoid speculation as investigations continue. She confirmed the university's efforts in providing support to those impacted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kawasi Lakhma Released: Interim Bail Sparks Support and Resilience
IndiGo Under Investigation: Allegations of Market Manipulation
DCPC Reaffirms Support for Youth Skilling at AIPMA Job Fair 2026
TikTok's Response to EU's Election Interference Investigation
Governor Supports New Wildlife Protection Amendment in Kerala