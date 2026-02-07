Left Menu

Shikshagraha Awards 2026: Transforming Education Leadership in India

Shikshagraha Awards 2026 recognized three grassroots leaders for driving community-led educational changes in India. Celebrating at the InvokED 5.0 event, the awards come with grants, mentorship, and visibility to influence systemic change. A strategic partnership with Childaid Network aims to expand the program's reach to two million children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:34 IST
The Shikshagraha Awards 2026 have spotlighted three trailblazing grassroots leaders revolutionizing public education in India. Amidst a global dialogue at InvokED 5.0, these awards, backed by The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives, accentuated the power of community-driven change.

These honors, presented at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts in Bengaluru, come with grants, mentorship, and enhanced visibility. Batskhem Thabah, Kumari Guddi, and Nellori Subrahmanyam were distinguished for their innovative approaches in reviving schools, bolstering adolescent empowerment, and reshaping science education, respectively.

Shikshagraha announced a partnership with Childaid Network Foundation aiming to leverage two decades of local experience for an ambitious goal—expanding education reach to two million children. This collaboration echoes a broader vision of translating local insights into substantial national impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

