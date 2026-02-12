A New Era for Chocolate Begins in India With Salon du Chocolat India

The inaugural edition of Salon du Chocolat India, held on 16–17 January 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, concluded on a high note, marking a defining milestone for India's premium chocolate and cocoa ecosystem. Organised by FourPlus Media, the two-day event successfully introduced India to the world's most prestigious chocolate and pastry platform in its full international format. Bringing together 47 exhibitors, 80 brands, and participants from India, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and France, Salon du Chocolat India emerged as a powerful B2B2C destination, seamlessly blending business networking, education, artistry, and immersive consumer experiences. With an actual attendance of above 5,462 visitors, the show demonstrated strong engagement across professionals, brands, families and chocolate enthusiasts alike. From the outset, the event positioned itself beyond a conventional exhibition-curated as a premium, experience-led festival celebrating chocolate as craft, culture and contemporary luxury. Live demonstrations, tastings, cocoa-origin storytelling, masterclasses and interactive zones generated high dwell time and consistent audience interest across both days. At the heart of the show was the iconic Chocolate Fashion Show, a global hallmark of Salon du Chocolat editions worldwide. Supported by Western India Culinary Association (WICA), with Chefs Unlimited as Uniform Partner and MICKS Foods and Urban Platter as Ingredient Partners, the runway transformed into a stage for edible haute couture. Visionary chocolatier Chef Anil Rohira and creative curator Farzana Gandhi reimagined chocolate as couture, sculpted and styled into breathtaking wearable art that blurred the boundaries between fashion, gastronomy and design. Further strengthening its cultural lens, WICA curated a special showcase titled ''Cacao & Concrete – Mumbai in Chocolate'', translating the city's architectural contrasts, street energy and urban textures into evocative chocolate narratives. Artistry took centre stage through large-scale chocolate installations, most notably a 200 kg life-size chocolate sculpture by renowned chocolate artist Rintu Kalyani Rathod, made possible with the support of Ingredient Partners - Jindal Cocoa and Urban Platter. Additional chocolate art showcases and live demonstrations further reinforced the platform's focus on craftsmanship and creative expression. Education and thought leadership formed a core pillar of the event. The Talk Show & Masterclasses featured industry leaders, chocolatiers, chefs and business experts addressing key themes such as bean-to-bar innovation, sustainability, cocoa sourcing, consumer trends and the future of premium chocolate in India. Hands-on masterclasses saw strong participation, reaffirming the show's relevance as an industry learning platform. The platform was further enriched by contributions from industry leaders, including Nikki Thakker, CEO of Entisi and Prathik Deshmukh, Head of Callebaut Chocolate Academy India, who brought global expertise and contemporary chocolate perspectives to the show's educational and creative programming. Visitor feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with an overall satisfaction rating of 4.6 out of 5. Audiences praised the quality of brands, global curation, educational depth and the seamless balance between business and family-friendly experiences. Exhibitors echoed this sentiment, reporting high-quality interactions, strong brand visibility and 100% rebooking intent for future editions. Supported by leading culinary associations, including WICA and IFCA, and guided by an experienced advisory board, Salon du Chocolat India has firmly established itself as the country's definitive platform for chocolate excellence. Building on the success of its debut, Salon du Chocolat India will return on 16–17 January 2027, at the Jio World Convention Centre, with plans for expanded international participation, larger experiential zones, enhanced conferences and deeper industry integration-cementing its long-term vision as India's gateway to the global chocolate world. To experience the show beyond the page, visit www.salonduchocolatindia.com. For press materials, click here. About Salon Du Chocolat Salon Du Chocolat is the world's largest and most prestigious event dedicated to chocolate and pastry. Since its launch in Paris over 30 years ago, it has become a global celebration, captivating chocolate enthusiasts across 11 countries with dazzling fashion shows, interactive workshops and live demonstrations.

