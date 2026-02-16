Left Menu

Rajasthan's Vision: Fusing Tradition with Modern Education

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized integrating traditional Indian knowledge with modern technology in education to make it more employment-oriented. At the All India Institutional Leadership Conclave-2026, Sharma highlighted efforts in digital infrastructure, job placements, and examination reforms as key priorities for the state government.

In a bold move for educational reform, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called for a fusion of traditional Indian knowledge with modern technology. Speaking at the All India Institutional Leadership Conclave-2026, Sharma emphasized a curriculum that juxtaposes artificial intelligence with the Vedas, coding with Sanskrit, and robotics with yoga and meditation, aiming to create a more employment-centric educational landscape. The event took place at the Rajasthan International Centre, drawing significant attention from educational leaders nationwide.

The chief minister underscored the importance of enhancing digital infrastructure within higher education as a cornerstone of his administration's agenda. Sharma announced substantial progress in employment initiatives, revealing over one lakh appointments already made, with ongoing recruitments for an additional 1.54 lakh positions. This year, an additional one lakh posts are also expected to be filled, demonstrating the state's commitment to tackling unemployment.

Sharma also spotlighted the state's focus on examination integrity, boasting a record of conducting 351 exams without a single paper leak. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa highlighted the need for institutional collaboration and leadership development to achieve the ambitious 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. The conclave attracted educators and institutional representatives from across India, marking a significant step toward transforming the educational landscape.

