India Clinches Fourth Win: Chakravarthy and Dube Lead the Charge

India secured a victory over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup by 17 runs, thanks to Varun Chakravarthy's three wickets and Shivam Dube's stellar 66. This win marks India's fourth consecutive triumph in the tournament, topping Group A with a match score of 193/6 to 176/7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a thrilling encounter at the T20 World Cup, India triumphed over the Netherlands, securing a 17-run victory on Wednesday. Key performances by Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube propelled India to the top of Group A with their fourth consecutive win.

Shivam Dube's explosive 31-ball 66 in the first innings set a formidable target of 193/6 for the Dutch. Abhishek Sharma's early departure marked his third duck in a row, while contributions from Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav buttressed India's score.

Varun Chakravarthy's impressive bowling figures of 3/14 played a crucial role in halting the Dutch at 176/7. Despite a spirited 33 from Bas de Leede, the Netherlands could not bridge the gap, succumbing to India's formidable total. The Dutch bowler, Aryan Dutt, was notable with his figures of 2/19.

