India Clinches Fourth Win: Chakravarthy and Dube Lead the Charge

In a thrilling encounter at the T20 World Cup, India triumphed over the Netherlands, securing a 17-run victory on Wednesday. Key performances by Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube propelled India to the top of Group A with their fourth consecutive win.

Shivam Dube's explosive 31-ball 66 in the first innings set a formidable target of 193/6 for the Dutch. Abhishek Sharma's early departure marked his third duck in a row, while contributions from Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav buttressed India's score.

Varun Chakravarthy's impressive bowling figures of 3/14 played a crucial role in halting the Dutch at 176/7. Despite a spirited 33 from Bas de Leede, the Netherlands could not bridge the gap, succumbing to India's formidable total. The Dutch bowler, Aryan Dutt, was notable with his figures of 2/19.

(With inputs from agencies.)