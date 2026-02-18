Tribal Woman's Heroic Axe Attack Saves Husband from Bear

In a remarkable act of bravery, Lili Soren, a tribal woman from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, fought off a wild bear to save her husband. The incident unfolded on Tuesday in Hatisalabeda forest.

The couple, Lili and Malde Soren, ventured into the forest near Milu village under the Karanjia range to collect leaves. Upon encountering a group of six wild bears, one bear attacked Malde, inflicting severe injuries. Despite the danger, Lili grabbed an axe and bravely fought the bear, forcing it to retreat into the jungle.

Prasant Kumar Swain, the range officer, commended Lili's courage. Malde Soren, who sustained serious injuries including deep scalp wounds, was initially treated at the Karanjia government hospital before being moved to Keonjhar District Hospital for better care.

(With inputs from agencies.)