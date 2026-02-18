Left Menu

Tribal Woman's Heroic Axe Attack Saves Husband from Bear

Lili Soren, a 41-year-old tribal woman, bravely defended her husband from a wild bear attack in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Armed only with an axe, she fought off the bear, saving her husband, Malde Soren, who suffered serious injuries. The incident highlights extraordinary courage in the face of danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:42 IST
Tribal Woman's Heroic Axe Attack Saves Husband from Bear
woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable act of bravery, Lili Soren, a tribal woman from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, fought off a wild bear to save her husband. The incident unfolded on Tuesday in Hatisalabeda forest.

The couple, Lili and Malde Soren, ventured into the forest near Milu village under the Karanjia range to collect leaves. Upon encountering a group of six wild bears, one bear attacked Malde, inflicting severe injuries. Despite the danger, Lili grabbed an axe and bravely fought the bear, forcing it to retreat into the jungle.

Prasant Kumar Swain, the range officer, commended Lili's courage. Malde Soren, who sustained serious injuries including deep scalp wounds, was initially treated at the Karanjia government hospital before being moved to Keonjhar District Hospital for better care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

 Sri Lanka
2
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
3
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
4
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026