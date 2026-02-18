Delhi University Faces Backlash Over Campus Protest Ban

Delhi University has stirred controversy by imposing a month-long prohibition on public meetings and protests within its campus, citing concerns over traffic, safety, and public peace. This unprecedented move has been deemed undesirable by the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA), who argue it disrupts cultural events.

The ban, effective from February 17, has resulted in the cancellation and postponement of various events, including the DU Flower Show and annual cultural festivals. Colleges like Ramanujam and Kalindi have rescheduled or canceled programs due to the restriction, drawing criticism from faculty and students alike.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has condemned the ban, viewing it as a threat to student unity and expression. They assert that silencing students reveals the administration's resistance to dialogue, advocating for the defense of students' democratic rights and freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)