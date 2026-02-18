Left Menu

Delhi University Faces Backlash Over Campus Protest Ban

Delhi University imposed a month-long ban on public meetings and protests, citing safety concerns, sparking backlash from the Delhi University Teachers' Association and the National Students' Union of India. They argue it disrupts cultural events and suppresses student voices, calling for reconsideration of the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:36 IST
Delhi University Faces Backlash Over Campus Protest Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has stirred controversy by imposing a month-long prohibition on public meetings and protests within its campus, citing concerns over traffic, safety, and public peace. This unprecedented move has been deemed undesirable by the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA), who argue it disrupts cultural events.

The ban, effective from February 17, has resulted in the cancellation and postponement of various events, including the DU Flower Show and annual cultural festivals. Colleges like Ramanujam and Kalindi have rescheduled or canceled programs due to the restriction, drawing criticism from faculty and students alike.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has condemned the ban, viewing it as a threat to student unity and expression. They assert that silencing students reveals the administration's resistance to dialogue, advocating for the defense of students' democratic rights and freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

 Sri Lanka
2
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
3
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
4
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026