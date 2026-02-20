Tragic Accident: Toddler Falls into Open Drain in Patna
A three-year-old girl in Patna's Naubatpur area reportedly fell into an open drain, leading to her death. Her body was discovered in the Sarasar village drain and a post-mortem is being conducted to determine the cause of death, as police continue their investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Patna's Naubatpur area when a three-year-old girl allegedly fell into an open drain, leading to her untimely death. The discovery of the child's body was made on Thursday evening in the Sarasar village drain.
Family members, upon finding her, promptly informed the local authorities. Police were quick to respond, with personnel arriving on the scene and arranging for the body to be sent for a post-mortem examination.
The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Phulwari Sharif, Deepak Kumar, stated that the post-mortem report would shed light on the exact cause of the incident and confirmed that a thorough investigation is currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna
- tragedy
- open drain
- three-year-old
- girl
- death
- Naubatpur
- police
- investigation
- post-mortem
ALSO READ
Tragic School Incident: Safety in Question After Student's Death
Allahabad High Court Demands UP Government Guidelines on Custodial Deaths Compensation
Tragic Death of 17-Year-Old in Jharkhand Remand Home
Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Pradesh
Tragic Incident: Child's Death in Delhi Park Highlights Mental Health Crisis