Tragic Accident: Toddler Falls into Open Drain in Patna

A tragic incident unfolded in Patna's Naubatpur area when a three-year-old girl allegedly fell into an open drain, leading to her untimely death. The discovery of the child's body was made on Thursday evening in the Sarasar village drain.

Family members, upon finding her, promptly informed the local authorities. Police were quick to respond, with personnel arriving on the scene and arranging for the body to be sent for a post-mortem examination.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Phulwari Sharif, Deepak Kumar, stated that the post-mortem report would shed light on the exact cause of the incident and confirmed that a thorough investigation is currently underway.

