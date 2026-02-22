Thundering Hooves: Jallikattu Kicks Off in Trichy's New Arena
The annual Jallikattu competition in Alundur, Trichy takes center stage with 750 bulls and 300 tamers. Hosted at the newly built arena, sanctioned with Rs 3 crore, the event promises a motorcycle for the best tamer and various gifts. The event marks the year's first in Trichy district.
The bustling town of Alundur in Trichy district is alive with excitement as the traditional Jallikattu competition commences. This cultural spectacle, part of the annual festival at Thana Mulaitha Muthumariamman Temple, sees participation from approximately 750 bulls and 300 fearless bull-tamers.
Gracing the inauguration ceremony was Tamilselvi, Srirangam Taluk's in-charge Tahsildar, amidst cheers from locals. This year's competition, particularly significant due to the newly completed Jallikattu arena at Suryur, underscores the government's support with a Rs 3 crore investment, ensuring safety and comfort for all in attendance.
Highlighting the day, the ceremonial release of the temple bull set the stage, with District Collector Saravanan officially inaugurating Trichy's first Jallikattu event of the year. Prizes, including a car and a motorcycle, await the top performers, enhancing the festive atmosphere of this cherished tradition.
