Left Menu

Thundering Hooves: Jallikattu Kicks Off in Trichy's New Arena

The annual Jallikattu competition in Alundur, Trichy takes center stage with 750 bulls and 300 tamers. Hosted at the newly built arena, sanctioned with Rs 3 crore, the event promises a motorcycle for the best tamer and various gifts. The event marks the year's first in Trichy district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:35 IST
Thundering Hooves: Jallikattu Kicks Off in Trichy's New Arena
Grand Jallikattu competition kicks off at Trichy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bustling town of Alundur in Trichy district is alive with excitement as the traditional Jallikattu competition commences. This cultural spectacle, part of the annual festival at Thana Mulaitha Muthumariamman Temple, sees participation from approximately 750 bulls and 300 fearless bull-tamers.

Gracing the inauguration ceremony was Tamilselvi, Srirangam Taluk's in-charge Tahsildar, amidst cheers from locals. This year's competition, particularly significant due to the newly completed Jallikattu arena at Suryur, underscores the government's support with a Rs 3 crore investment, ensuring safety and comfort for all in attendance.

Highlighting the day, the ceremonial release of the temple bull set the stage, with District Collector Saravanan officially inaugurating Trichy's first Jallikattu event of the year. Prizes, including a car and a motorcycle, await the top performers, enhancing the festive atmosphere of this cherished tradition.

TRENDING

1
US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

 United States
2
Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

 India
3
Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Accident

Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Acciden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026