Guns, fashionable clothes and death threats: How gangs in Haiti ensnare children

Joseph is one of an increasing number of children who are joining gangs in Haiti, a Caribbean island nation which is experiencing overlapping security, humanitarian and governance crises.

Some 1.4 million people have been forced to flee their homes because of gang violence and thousands more have died.

More robust protection measures for children in gang-affected communities are being highlighted in a new report released by the UN in Haiti.

Read Joseph’s account of gang life:

“I grew up in a poor neighbourhood where gangs controlled everything. I saw armed men in the streets all the time. Some were well-dressed, had nice cars, and were surrounded by women. They were the ones who made the rules in our neighbourhood.

For us children, it was normal. We didn’t have many opportunities to play sports or have fun, and there really wasn’t any hope for the future.

© UNICEF/Herold Joseph A young boy in Haiti joins a UN-backed programme to prevent recruitment into gangs.

One day, towards the end of August 2024, I was hanging out with a friend and he told me that he was part of a gang. He talked to me about all the positive things the gang gave him, like money and the feeling of being important. He told me I should join them too. I hesitated because I knew it was dangerous, but I decided to give it a try.

Attacking the police

Shortly after I joined, a gang member gave me a radio and asked me to monitor the police and inform the gang of their movements. Then the gang leader gave me a firearm.

There were rumours of a major police operation, and I was told that I would have to fight the police. I was afraid, because I did not want to be killed. I told the gang leader that I wanted to go home. He became very angry and struck me with the weapon. He hit me repeatedly until he broke my hand. He told me that if I tried to leave, he would kill me.

Even though I was very afraid to confront the police, I managed to escape shortly afterwards. Someone in my community told me about an organization that could help me get medical care and support. I contacted them in September 2024 and, since then, they have been helping me through counselling and support to cope with everything I went through.”