India to Launch Nationwide HPV Vaccination for Girls to Combat Cervical Cancer

The Indian government is set to initiate a comprehensive human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme nationwide, targeting girls aged 14 to prevent cervical cancer. This follows the use of the Gardasil vaccine, which offers immunity against HPV types linked to cervical cancer.

Unlike the Universal Immunisation Programme, this special campaign aligns with WHO's strategy to eliminate cervical cancer, emphasizing prevention through a single-dose vaccination. The vaccine, approved by India's drug regulator and globally recognized, will be offered free of charge to ensure equitable access across different socio-economic groups.

The programme promises to significantly alleviate the cervical cancer burden in India by facilitating widespread vaccination, a method proven effective by countries worldwide. With the support of The Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), the initiative establishes robust healthcare measures, ultimately contributing to India's vision of 'Swastha Nari' for healthy women.

