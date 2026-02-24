An explosive claim by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) alleges that the UK and France are planning to secretly transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine. Issued as the Ukraine conflict enters its fifth year, the accusation remains unsubstantiated, but heightens tension in the already volatile region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the gravity of these claims, citing the severe threat they pose to the global non-proliferation system, especially amid current European hostilities. He reiterated Moscow's stance that a non-nuclear Ukraine is critical to resolving the crisis through negotiation.

As peace talks mediated by the U.S. are scheduled for February 27 in Geneva, Peskov pointed out the importance of considering these allegations. This development comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin's earlier remarks on the conditions for Ukraine's settlement, stressing the potential dangers these claims entail.

(With inputs from agencies.)