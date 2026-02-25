Left Menu

Larry Summers Steps Down from Harvard Amid Epstein Scandal

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary and ex-Harvard President Larry Summers will resign from his teaching position at Harvard University at the end of the academic year. This follows scrutiny from documents connecting him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Summers has expressed his intent to step back from public roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:13 IST
Larry Summers Steps Down from Harvard Amid Epstein Scandal
Larry Summers

Larry Summers, the former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Harvard University President, has announced his resignation from his teaching role at the university. His decision follows increasing pressure after the release of documents indicating correspondence with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

In November, Summers stepped away from his leadership position at Harvard's business and government school as the university undertook a review of individuals mentioned in Epstein-related documents. Jeremy Weinstein, dean at Harvard Kennedy School, confirmed Summers' resignation from the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government.

Summers remained on leave pending the outcome of the university's review, which is expected to coincide with his retirement at the semester's end. Additionally, he has resigned from the board of OpenAI and expressed regret over his actions, committing to mend personal relationships affected by the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up Concerns

Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up...

 Global
2
Trade Talks: U.S.-Canada Seek Path to Agreement Amid Rising Tensions

Trade Talks: U.S.-Canada Seek Path to Agreement Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

 Global
4
Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026