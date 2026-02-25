Larry Summers Steps Down from Harvard Amid Epstein Scandal

Larry Summers, the former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Harvard University President, has announced his resignation from his teaching role at the university. His decision follows increasing pressure after the release of documents indicating correspondence with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

In November, Summers stepped away from his leadership position at Harvard's business and government school as the university undertook a review of individuals mentioned in Epstein-related documents. Jeremy Weinstein, dean at Harvard Kennedy School, confirmed Summers' resignation from the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government.

Summers remained on leave pending the outcome of the university's review, which is expected to coincide with his retirement at the semester's end. Additionally, he has resigned from the board of OpenAI and expressed regret over his actions, committing to mend personal relationships affected by the controversy.

