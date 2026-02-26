Antonio Tejero: The Man Behind Spain's Historic Failed Coup

On February 23, 1981, Spain witnessed one of the most pivotal moments in its democratic history as Civil Guard officer Antonio Tejero attempted a coup d'état. The incident unfolded with Tejero and his men storming into the parliament, compelling lawmakers to get on the floor amidst gunshots.

Although the coup aimed to reverse Spain's move towards democracy five years after Francisco Franco's death, it ultimately failed due to the decisive intervention of King Juan Carlos I. The monarch's broadcast supporting the government quashed the siege, reinforcing his image as a defender of democratic values.

Tejero, who remained unrepentant for his actions until his death in 2023 at the age of 93, spent much of his life championing Francoist ideals. His life and failed coup continue to remind Spain of its fragile transition from dictatorship to democracy.